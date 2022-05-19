'Unknown and uninvited person' found sleeping in Brockville resident's home
A 44-year-old woman has been charged after a break and enter at a home on Cuthbertson Ave.
Brockville Police responded to the complaint on Tuesday at around 3 p.m.
An investigation found that a resident of the address came home and found an "unknown and uninvited person" sleeping in a bed.
When police arrived, they say the woman appeared to be under the influence of substances.
Its also alleged that the woman had gone through cupboards in search of food.
The woman faces charges of break and enter and failing to comply with probation and was held in custody for a bail hearing.
