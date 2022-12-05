Unoccupied Home Suffers Severe Fire Damage

The Pembroke Fire Department responded to the report of a structure fire on McGee St. around 8:45 pm.

The fire was reported by an observer passing by. The Department initially responded with on duty personnel.

On arrival, smoke and flames were visible issuing from the west and south sides of the home. Smoke was also issuing from the roof area.

Firefighters quickly brought the fire under control while simultaneously conducting a search of the residence to ensure no occupants were inside.

The Ontario Provincial Police, attending to provide support, informed the PFD that the home was unoccupied.

20 full time and volunteer firefighters worked to bring this fire under control. Two Fire Department trucks were on scene throughout the incident.

Renfrew County Paramedics were on scene throughout the incident. There were no injuries.

Ottawa River Power Corp. also attended, providing support to the Pembroke Fire Department.

PFD is continuing its investigation into cause and origin

With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink