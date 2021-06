Brockville Police responded to a report of an "unwanted guest" at VIA Rail.

Officers arrived at around 10:30 on Friday.

Police say when the train arrived, officers attended and escorted a 20-year-old man off the train.

Police say the man had not purchased a ticket and provided a false name to officers.

The man faces charges of transportation fraud, obstructing police, and breach of probation.

He is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.