Unwelcoming committee urges Minister Steve Clark to repeal Bill 23

An UnWelcoming Committee of local residents is gathering to greet the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing in the city's east end Tuesday, December 13th. The group is urging Minister Steve Clark to go back to Toronto and repeal Bill 23.

The group says that the protest is in support of last week's council motions, which passed unanimously, objecting to the bill, and in support of Eastern Ontario conservation authorities and municipalities who are opposing the Bill.

Last week council motions highlighted that Bill 23 "will negatively impact municipalities' ability to manage growth, fund essential services and provide new infrastructure for the community resulting in fewer affordable housing units and putting pressure on the municipal tax rate by freezing, reducing, and exempting fees and development charges; and ... will have a negative environmental impact by removing the Conservation Authority's ability to review and consult on development's impacting natural heritage and conservation."

Another motion asked staff to "prepare an estimate of the costs that would have to paid by the City of Kingston and its taxpayers with the passing of Bill 23, including the costs of conducting environmental assessment report reviews, and floodplain management evaluations; a legal analysis of potential liability to be borne by the City of Kingston if proceeding with development applications without expert ecological assessment; and an estimate of how Bill 23's changes would affect the City's ability to meet its corporate and community climate targets."

"Bill 23 is bad for climate, bad for nature, bad for housing, bad for Kingston, and bad for Ontario," says Jeremy Milloy, Lead, Integrity of Creation and Climate Change with the local Providence Centre for Justice, Peace, and Integrity of Creation. "If Minister Clark wants to support bills that attack our community and its ecosystem, he is not welcome in Kingston."

The protest is scheduled to take place from 12:15 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. at Kingston East Community Centre.

