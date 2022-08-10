UOV Chamber of Commerce celebrates local business woman's Lifetime Achievements

As the Chamber of Commerce enters its 67th year, Lisa Edmonds has been named the recipient of the annual Lifetime Achievement Award. This award honours outstanding leaders who have made significant contributions to the advancement of sustainability in business over their lifetime and have made a difference in the community.

Planning is well underway for the 17th Annual Upper Ottawa Valley Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards Gala, which is hailed as the premier business event of the year.

"Achievement can come in many forms, but for Lisa Edmonds, a businessperson and community volunteer, it means being able to influence those around her and leaving a favourable mark on the community she calls home," shares Cyndi Mills, President of the Chamber Board of Directors.

Edmonds and her Western Financial Group team (formerly EGM Insurance) have brought peace of mind to the community, ensuring their safety is top of mind through insurance needs, while also helping the community grow and prosper.

"Lisa is a true entrepreneur but also a philanthropist supporting so many organizations and causes such as the Pembroke Waterfront Campus Capital Campaign with Girls Night Out to the Pembroke Regional Hospital Foundation, two cornerstone initiatives in our community, to name only a couple in your long list of ways that you give back," adds Jodi Bucholtz, Vice President of the Chamber Board of Directors.

The accomplishments of Lisa Edmonds, along with other business leaders in the community, will be celebrated Saturday, September 24, 2022. at the Normandy Officer's Mess in Garrison, Petawawa.

Tickets are now on sale for the first in-person Business Excellence Awards Gala in two years. Tickets can be purchased at www.upperottawavalleychamber.com.