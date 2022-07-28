UOV Chamber of Commerce presents: 2022 Business Excellence Awards

The Upper Ottawa Valley Chamber of Commerce has planned a glamourous evening of dining, dancing, and celebration at the Normandy Officers' Mess, Garrison Petawawa, to recognize the accomplishments of the business community in our region.

The theme for the September 24th evening is, "I Found it in the Valley."

“We have a fantastic night planned,” said Cyndi Mills, president of the Upper Ottawa Valley Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. “While we are planning live entertainment, a spectacular dinner and dancing into the night, we are excited to be able to assemble again in style to recognize our businesses and their achievements over the last few years.”

The Chamber of Commerce is taking a new approach this year to the awards and judging process using Awardify, a Canadian-owned award management platform for public and private voting.

The Chamber celebrates its member businesses with awards according to various categories of products or services, as well as special prizes for newcomers, solopreneurs, not-for-profit organizations, visionary leaders, and the Lifetime Achievement Award.

A complete list of awards and entry instructions can be found at http://www.upperottawavalleychamber.com.

Winners will be unveiled at the ceremony, the deadline to submit your entry for awards is August 9th.

“Our business owners and leaders have drawn on their creative, innovative, entrepreneurial spirit through years of Covid-19, supply chain obstacles, rising prices and inflation,” added Kelly Hollihan. “So it is even more imperative this year that we take the time and make the effort to celebrate each other and to promote what our business community has to offer in the Ottawa Valley.”

Tickets for the awards gala will go on sale shortly on the Chamber's website.

More information about the 2022 Business Excellence Awards Gala can be found at https://upperottawavalleychamber.com/business-excellence-awards/

The Upper Ottawa Valley Chamber of Commerce has a dedicated site for its awards nominations, entries, and scoring that can be found at https://uovchamber.awardify.io/