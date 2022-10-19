iHeartRadio
UOV OPP and Pembroke Lumber Kings holding food drive


The Upper Ottawa Valley OPP, with the help of the Pembroke Lumber Kings, are asking for the public to help them support the St. Joseph's Community Food Bank.

The two will be holding a community food drive this Saturday, October 22, at three seperate locations across the city.

Any donations of non-perishable food, toiletries, or monetary donations will be accepted at the following locations:

  • Walmart Superstore on 1108 Pembroke Street East
  • Metro Pembroke at 415 Pembroke Street East
  • Steven and Julie's No Frills at 1200 Pembroke Street West
