UOV OPP charge driver with impaired after collision



The Upper Ottawa OPP has charged a 21-year-old Beachburg resident with impaired driving following a collision. On July 12, just before 9 a.m., OPP were dispatched to a two-car crash where one vehicle was in the ditch. No injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

OPP arrived and a driver was subsequently arrested and transported for further testing.

21-year-old Emma Stevens of Beachburg was charged with impaired operation.

He driver's license was suspended for 90 days and vehicle impounded for 7.

Stevens was also released to appear at the Ontario Court of Jutice in Pembroke.