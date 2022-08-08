UOV OPP investigate theft of mobility scooter in Pembroke, Ont.

The Upper Ottawa Valley detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is investigating a theft of a mobility scooter.

The mobility scooter was stolen from outside a residence in the 100 block of Pembroke Street West in Pembroke.

The theft took place during the overnight hours of August 5-6, 2022.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Upper Ottawa Valley OPP or the Pembroke/Renfrew Crime Stoppers.

Tips can also be submitted to http://www.valleytips.ca