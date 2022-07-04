UOV OPP Wrap up Canada Day safety campaign
The Upper Ottawa Valley OPP Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police completed this year's Canada Day Week traffic safety campaign, which took place from June 27 to July 4, 2022.
The province-wide effort saw OPP officers focus on ensuring people using roadways, waterways, and trails were making full use of lifesaving equipment and keeping themselves safe.
Officers also targeted inattentive drivers, aggressive drivers, and impaired drivers.
Over the court of the week, officers laid several charges including 58 speeding tickets and 2 for failure to wear a helmet.
Officers also charged four people with alcohol-related offences. In total, the detachment laid 104 charges during the campaign.
UOV OPP Marine Officers were also active in patrolling area waterways. Three people were charged with failing to have a personal floatation device while boating.
-
Hawkesbury OPP introduces "Positive Ticketing Program"The Hawkesbury Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is introducing a positive ticketing program, intended to recognize youth for the good behaviours they display.
-
5 arrested after warrant issued in Picton, ONThe Ontario Provincial Police have arrested and charged five individuals after the execution of a search warrant on a residence in Picton, ON.
-
South Nation Conservation breaks tree planting recordThe South Nation Conservation team breaks a second-consecutive tree planting record, beating last years record by a few hundred trees.
-
National Air Force Museum unveils new exhibitThe National Air Force Museum of Canada unveiled their newest exhibit in partnership with the Canadian Military Police Association this past Wednesday in Trenton, ON.
-
Change of Command Ceremony at Garrison PetawawaOn June 30th, 2 Canadian Mechanized Brigade Group held a Change of Command and Change of Appointment parade at Garrison Petawawa.
-
High Emergency Department wait times at PRHThe Pembroke Regional Hospital is asking the community for patience and understanding as they experience higher than normal wait times at local emergency departments.
-
Catch the Ace week #9 winner announcedThe Pembroke Regional Hospital is announcing their Catch the Ace progressive jackpot raffle - week #9 winner for the Catch the Ace fundraiser.
-
Craig Kelley appointed CAOThe Renfrew County Council has appointed Craig Kelley to the position of chief administrative clerk, replacing current CAO Paul Moreau.
-
Vehicle theft leads to arrestA 38-year-old man from Quinte west has been charged multiple times after a stolen vehicle was stolen from a business in Trenton.