UOV OPP Wrap up Canada Day safety campaign

The Upper Ottawa Valley OPP Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police completed this year's Canada Day Week traffic safety campaign, which took place from June 27 to July 4, 2022.

The province-wide effort saw OPP officers focus on ensuring people using roadways, waterways, and trails were making full use of lifesaving equipment and keeping themselves safe.

Officers also targeted inattentive drivers, aggressive drivers, and impaired drivers.

Over the court of the week, officers laid several charges including 58 speeding tickets and 2 for failure to wear a helmet.

Officers also charged four people with alcohol-related offences. In total, the detachment laid 104 charges during the campaign.

UOV OPP Marine Officers were also active in patrolling area waterways. Three people were charged with failing to have a personal floatation device while boating.