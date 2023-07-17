UOV Parish Nursing Initiative receives grant to improve community services

This Community Services Recovery Fund, facilitated by the United Way East Ontario, has announced they will support the purchase of critical broadcasting infrastructure along with one portable satellite-based receiving unit. Through this technology and in partnership with community agencies, they say interactive community-health events and workshops can now be offered in more remote parts of the Upper Ottawa Valley.

Three United Churches (St. Andrew’s in Chalk River, Wesley and Calvin in Pembroke) developed the Parish Nursing Initiative to address peoples’ physical, mental, and spiritual needs, both within their faith communities and in the community at large. They say this Initiative will aim to enable the creation of healing communities with safe spaces for the mind-body-soul work of our Parish Nurse. It will also focus on developing relationships for the well-being of all individuals, regardless of their diversity, within the local rural community.

To help with this, they say collaborative partnerships are being formed with community agencies which already respond to critical healthcare needs in the Upper Ottawa Valley and are best positioned to recognize gaps in local healthcare. In addition to the technology improvements, the Government of Canada Community Services Recovery Fund includes an investment in the full-time Parish Nurse position and a new part-time Administrative Assistant position, thus securing the work of the new holistic healthcare team into 2024.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray