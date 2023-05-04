Up close with Kingston Frontenacs at Leon's Centre Open House

The Kingston Frontenacs will be hosting their 2023 Development Camp this upcoming weekend. The team is inviting local hockey fans to join in for a free admission Open House on Sunday, May 7th at Leon's Centre. The event will allow fans to get up close and personal with the next generation of Kingston Frontenacs players.

The event kicks off at 9:30 a.m. and those in attendance can watch as the team's newly drafted players take the ice at the Leon's Centre from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. for a team scrimmage. They will be offering locker room tours starting at 10:30 a.m. and a Fan Appreciation Sale at the Fronts Shop. The sales team will also be available to help fans renew or purchase a 2023-24 Season Ticket Membership package.

The first locker room tour beings at 10:30 a.m. and the second is at 11:30 a.m. Fans interested in taking part are asked to meet in front of Gate 1 five minutes before the tour starts.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray