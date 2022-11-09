Upcoming community meeting addresses youth risk and preventative actions
On Thursday, November 24th, Planet Youth Lanark County and the Carleton Place Municipal Drug Strategy are co-hosting a Community Action Meeting. The meeting looks to provide an opportunity for residents to learn the results of a survey issued in February 2022 asking questions to grade 10 students in Lanark County. Questions that will be reviewed at the meeting related to substance use, physical and mental health, physical activity, family and school experience, and internet use.
The goal of the reports is to provide information that helps each Lanark County community address selected risk and protective factors. The meeting will also be a chance to hear how strategies implemented in other communities that are making a measurable difference in supporting healthier communities for children to grow up in.
The meeting has been designed for youth, parents, school staff, youth leaders, community organizations, municipal staff and councils, or anyone who wants to learn and share ideas and/or use their skills to help with preventative activities in their community.
Those interested can attend this meeting, virtually or in person, running from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Zion United Memorial Church in Carleton Place.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
75-year-old arrested with weapons and assault chargesOntario Provincial Police in Killaloe have arrested and charged a 75-year-old from the Township of Brudenell, Lyndoch and Raglan following a weapons-related investigation.
Master Corporal from Petawawa attending National War Memorial on Remembrance DayA sentry selected in the annual Remembrance Day Sentry Program, Master Corporal Vernon Taylor, calls Petawawa home, and as a result, he will be standing vigil at the National War Memorial in Ottawa during the Remembrance Day ceremony.
OPP recover stolen vehicle in South GlengarryWith a growing trend of car theft, Ontario Provincial Police in Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry have recovered another stolen vehicle travelling on Highway 401.The following investigation resulting in the arrest of the 23-year-old driver.
COVID-19 outbreak declared on Connell 9 unit at Kingston General HospitalKingston Health Sciences Centre has declared another COVID-19 outbreak, this coming on the Connell 9 unit with patients affected. Currently, there are additional outbreaks on the Connell 3, Davies 5, Kidd 6 and Connell 10 units.
Special Olympics Ontario joins the LETR at Kingston Frontenacs home gameThe Ontario Hockey League, Kingston Frontenacs and Law Enforcement Torch Run/Special Olympics Ontario are opening a kiosk at Leon's Centre to raise awareness and funds for Special Olympics Ontario.
Police investigate increasing car thefts over past monthWith an increase in the trend of car thefts across the province, Kingston Police are warning residents of newer model vehicles with push-button start ignition, that are being targeted by would-be criminals.
Traffic disruption notice on Greenside Ave for Nov.9thA lane reduction on Greenside Avenue in Pembroke is in effect until 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9th. The affected area reaches from Cedar Lane to Pembroke Street East to facilitate water and sewer installations.
Details from first County of Renfrew Day at Queen's ParkMPPs from the county meet face to face for the first time since the pandemic to highlight local initiatives discuss the economy, and plan 2023 funding at the first-ever County of Renfrew Day hosted at Queen's Park in Toronto.
Waste Recovery urges safe needle disposal after increased health risksWith recyclables hand sorted, Ottawa Valley Waste Recovery Centre is reminding Laurentian Valley residents of safe disposal for 'sharp' objects, including needles, syringes, lancets and auto-injectors.