Upcoming community meeting addresses youth risk and preventative actions

On Thursday, November 24th, Planet Youth Lanark County and the Carleton Place Municipal Drug Strategy are co-hosting a Community Action Meeting. The meeting looks to provide an opportunity for residents to learn the results of a survey issued in February 2022 asking questions to grade 10 students in Lanark County. Questions that will be reviewed at the meeting related to substance use, physical and mental health, physical activity, family and school experience, and internet use.

The goal of the reports is to provide information that helps each Lanark County community address selected risk and protective factors. The meeting will also be a chance to hear how strategies implemented in other communities that are making a measurable difference in supporting healthier communities for children to grow up in.

The meeting has been designed for youth, parents, school staff, youth leaders, community organizations, municipal staff and councils, or anyone who wants to learn and share ideas and/or use their skills to help with preventative activities in their community.

Those interested can attend this meeting, virtually or in person, running from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Zion United Memorial Church in Carleton Place.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray