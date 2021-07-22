Upcoming virtual trivia fundraiser based on Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader

The City of Pembroke has announced it's upcoming virtual trivia fundraiser.

The city says the theme of the fundraiser will be based on the "Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?" TV game show.

The event takes place on July 30th at 7 p.m.

Teams of up to six people can register for $30.

50 per cent of the proceeds from the trivia will be donated to the Renfrew County OSPCA with the upcoming Doggy Paddle event coming up. The other 50 per cent will be given to the winning team.

The City is also partnering with the Little Things Canning Company to sell "Snack Attack" grazing boxes for trivia participants. Boxes will cost $12.95 (+ HST).

If you would like to register your team or order some "Snack Attack" boxes, you are asked to contact the Recreation Department at 613-735-6821 ext. 1501 or email recreation@pembroke.ca.