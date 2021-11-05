Update: Business license revoked for J.A.K.K Tuesdays

KFL&A Public Health has now issued an order against J.A.K.K Tuesday’s.

The west-end Kingston spots bar had it’s business licence revoked on Wednesday November 3rd 2021.

From their enforcement listings, according to health officials J.A.K.K Tuesdays on Progress Avenue was served under the health protection and promotion act order with a section 22 order for violation of the reopening Ontario act.

The section 22 of the health and protections and promotion act states:

22 (1) A medical officer of health, in the circumstances mentioned in subsection (2), by a written order may require a person to take or to refrain from taking any action that is specified in the order in respect of a communicable disease. R.S.O. 1990, c. H.7, s. 22 (1).

(2) A medical officer of health may make an order under this section where he or she is of the opinion, upon reasonable and probable grounds,

(a) that a communicable disease exists or may exist or that there is an immediate risk of an outbreak of a communicable disease in the health unit served by the medical officer of health;

(b) that the communicable disease presents a risk to the health of persons in the health unit served by the medical officer of health; and

(c) that the requirements specified in the order are necessary in order to decrease or eliminate the risk to health presented by the communicable disease. R.S.O. 1990, c. H.7, s. 22 (2); 1997, c. 30, Sched. D, s. 3 (1).

The order was issued on Wednesday November 3rd 2021 and listen on KFL&A Public Health’s enforcement listings Thursday November 4th 2021.

In a post on Facebook, the sports pub posted reaching out to people in the area to come to their establishment today to quote “stand together.”

Many people have since responded to the Facebook post on the group’s page with encouraging words and say they will be heading to the location in support.