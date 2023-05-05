Update from Whitewater Region on community service availability and support

The Township of Whitewater Region has released a flooding update as water levels have reached a peak, but are not likely to recede any time soon.

The Township has initiated a single point of registration to better connect and correspond with affected residents. Residents can self-register on the main page of the Township website. Residents can also register by telephone by calling the Township at 613-646-2282 Ext. 154.

The Township will also be conducting wellness checks by telephone, email, or in person. They say they will be prioritizing the property owners that have limited access and the residents that have registered.

A Relief Centre coordinated by the Westmeath District Recreation Association (WDRA) will be open to residents commencing May 5, 2023. The relief centre will be open to the public. On weekdays the centre will be open from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. On weekends the centre will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Showers and washroom facilities as well as up-to-date information will be available.

Residents with restricted road access are being asked to prepare to evacuate if needed. Those residents that voluntarily evacuate are encouraged to do so with family or friends. If possible, the Township also recommends that the home’s hydro be turned off and unnecessary propane cylinders be shut off before leaving for safety reasons.

Evacuations are asked to be reported to the Township by calling 613-646-2282 Ext. 154. Those requiring emergency lodging should also contact the Township.

The Township will also continue to supply sand and sandbags at the identified depot locations throughout the Township. Filled sandbags are available at the Command Centre located at the Westmeath Public Works Garage at 1798 Westmeath Road. Residents may collect the filled sandbags as required.

The Township also may request additional support from volunteers in the coming days. If additional sand or sandbags are needed, they are asked to contact the Township at 613-646-2282 Ext. 154.

Additionally, weekly curbside waste and recycling collection will continue uninterrupted. Residents are asked to place waste and recycling at a location that is not affected by flooding. Effective immediately, the Township Westmeath and LaPasse boat launches are closed except for emergency agencies.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray