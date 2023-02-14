Update on Maple View Lodge redevelopment project

The United Counties of Leeds and Grenville Council Meeting was held on Thursday, January 19th, 2023, as well as the Planning Advisory Committee (PAC) and Joint Services Committee (JSC) meetings held earlier in February to discuss the ongoing redevelopment of the Maple View Lodge.

The Maple View Lodge Redevelopment Project is the largest capital project ever undertaken by the Counties. Council says that once completed, there will be a new, 192-bed, long-term care home in the beautiful, rural setting of Athens.

The Maple View Lodge Fundraising Committee, chaired by Mr. Doug Struthers, has been preparing for the launch of the fundraising campaign in the coming months. They explain that funds raised from the campaign will be utilized for items which will enhance the lives of residents and provide aides to assist staff in providing exceptional care. Council approved the Maple View Lodge Committee of Management’s recommendation to set the fundraising goal at $3 million, with approximately $2 million estimated to be raised through naming rights for the facility itself and areas such as walkways, gardens,

and resident rooms.

At its regular meeting in January, the Counties Council also approved "Maple View Landings" as the name for the lands on the existing Maple View Lodge is situated on.

At its first meeting of 2023, the Joint Services Committee unanimously appointed Mayor Corinna Smith-Gatcke (Township of Leeds and the Thousand Islands) as the Chairperson for the Committee for 2023. Upon taking the Chair, Ms. Smith-Gatcke said "I appreciate the vote of confidence and look forward to productive years ahead." While Mayor Herb Scott (Township of Athens) was appointed as the Chairperson for the Maple View Lodge Committee of Management and Mayor Arie Hoogenboom (Township of Rideau Lakes) was appointed as Chairperson for the Planning Advisory Committee.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray