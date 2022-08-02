Update on suspect from October 2021 double homicide

Kingston Police Major Crime Unit has obtained additional footage of the man who is being named a suspect in the October 2021 murders of Nico Soubliere and Carl Alen Delphin.

With help from members of the public, video footage has been recovered where the male in question can be seen attempting to conceal his identity by overdressing. The man is believed to go by the street name "Sophia."

Kingston Police believe the three were familiar with each other prior to that day, and the parking lot on Sydenham Road, where the murders occurred, was actually supposed to be the site of a drug deal.

Police believe the person of interest to be a black male, approximately 25-40 years of age. He is at least 6'2" tall and around 275lbs. Police believe the man is not a resident of Kingston.

The video can be found on Kingston Police's Youtube channel found here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_O3vXv7gELc.

Information can be given to Constable Joel Fisher at jfisher@kingstonpolice.ca or by calling 613-549-4660 ext. 6338.

Additionally, any tips can be relayed to Sergeant Chad Parslow at cparslow@kingstonpolice.ca or 613-549-4660 ext. 6245.