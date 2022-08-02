Update on suspect from October 2021 double homicide
Kingston Police Major Crime Unit has obtained additional footage of the man who is being named a suspect in the October 2021 murders of Nico Soubliere and Carl Alen Delphin.
With help from members of the public, video footage has been recovered where the male in question can be seen attempting to conceal his identity by overdressing. The man is believed to go by the street name "Sophia."
Kingston Police believe the three were familiar with each other prior to that day, and the parking lot on Sydenham Road, where the murders occurred, was actually supposed to be the site of a drug deal.
Police believe the person of interest to be a black male, approximately 25-40 years of age. He is at least 6'2" tall and around 275lbs. Police believe the man is not a resident of Kingston.
The video can be found on Kingston Police's Youtube channel found here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_O3vXv7gELc.
Information can be given to Constable Joel Fisher at jfisher@kingstonpolice.ca or by calling 613-549-4660 ext. 6338.
Additionally, any tips can be relayed to Sergeant Chad Parslow at cparslow@kingstonpolice.ca or 613-549-4660 ext. 6245.
-
Music on Union: Peace and Fair Pay in Troubled TimesWith the launch of its second season, Sounds of Peace, Music on Union is echoing poet Kahlil Gibran—"Music… opens the secret of life-bringing peace’.
-
Home on the Farm Quilt Show & Tea Room August 19-20The 2022 International Plowing Match Quilt Committee is busy preparing for the Home on the Farm Quilt Show & Tea Room to be held on August 19 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and August 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the W.B. George Centre in Kemptville.
-
37-year-old charged with impaired driving after traffic complaintA 37-year-old male from Napanee was arrested and charged with impaired driving after a traffic complaint was made on July 31, 2022.
-
Kingston Police requiring assistance missing 59-year-old personKingston Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing person, 59-year-old Elizabeth Beer, who hasn't been seen since July 30, 2022.
-
Flight: Prince Edward County's Festival of Contemporary Dance returnsFlight: Prince Edward County's Festival of Contemporary Dance is announcing its second season, taking place August 9-14, 2022.
-
Brockville Police request assistance locating missing 39-year-oldBrockville Police are requesting assistance in locating a missing 39-year-old man whose family has not heard from since February 2022.
-
7 in custody after drug search warrant in Pembroke, Ont.The Upper Ottawa Valley (UOV) detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police executed a Controlled Drug and Substances Act Warrant on a house in Pembroke, Ont.
-
Overnight Sensation: a hysterical comedy coming to GananoqueDeborah Kimmett's coming home for one sensational night full of love, laughs, and lessons learned. Join The Royal Theatre August 3rd for the first-hand account of an aging woman from Kimmett's pocketbook.
-
COVID-19 outbreak declared on ARH's inpatient unitUnder the guidance of the Renfrew County District Health Unit, a COVID-19 outbreak has been declared on Arnprior Regional Health's inpatient unit.