Updated images of suspect in aggravated assault over Halloween weekend

Kingston Police have released updated images of a suspect as it continues to investigate an aggravated assault over the Halloween weekend.

The assault took place in the area of Division St. and Princess St. with the victim suffering life-threatening injuries.

The male suspect is described as a 5'9-5'10" white male, thin to medium build, stubble facial hair, and dark hair that is short in length and described as thick.

At the time of the incident, the man was described as wearing a black t-shirt, black leather vest, black jeans and black shoes with white soles.

The man is approximately 19-23 years of age.

Police believe the suspect may be attending a post-secondary school in Kingston, however they may originate from another area.

Anyone with information into the incident or the identity of this male is asked to contact Detective Constable Adam Slate at 613-549-4660 ext. 6366 or via email at aslate@kingstonpolice.ca