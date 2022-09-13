Updates by OPP in an ongoing fraud investigation that scammed several people in Renfrew
Ontario Provincial Police in Renfrew County has provided an update on an ongoing investigation regarding several incidents of fraud. In July of 2022, OPP warned the public of several fraud incidents that were occurring in the County.
The investigations began when police were made aware of an online advertisement being posted to social media platforms, such as Facebook. The ad was offering the sale and delivery of fire-wood. The investigation revealed that the suspect, who was posting the ads, would request the buyer to send a deposit for the firewood electronically by e-transfer. Once the deposit was made, the firewood was never delivered and the buyer was unable to contact the seller.
An investigation into these incidents led by the Renfrew County Crime Unit has resulted in the arrest of 47-year-old Cory Baptiste from North Algona Wilberforce he has been charged with the following offenses:
- Fraud under $5000 (11 counts)
- Obtaining by false pretense (11 counts)
Baptiste remains in custody.
If you or someone you know may have been a victim, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). You can also report the information to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC) at www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
