Upper Ottawa OPP investigating after tool theft

The Upper Ottawa Valley division of the Ontario Provincial Police is investigating after several tools were stolen from a car parked at Round Lake Road in Laurentian Valley Township

Police say the theft occured between the afternoon of January 29th and the morning of January 30th. The suspect gained entry to the vehicle by breaking a window and proceeded to steal various tools including chainsaws, drills, screw drivers, and assorted hand tools.

Items that were stolen include:

- Stihl chainsaw

- Mastercraft drill set

- Rigid cordless sawsall

- Mastercraft screw drivers

- Husky tool bag

- Assorted hand tools

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the theft to call police, or submit a tip at www.valleytips.ca