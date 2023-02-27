Upper Ottawa Valley Heritage Centre hosting March break activities for youth

March break is approaching and the Upper Ottawa Valley Heritage Centre wants to know if you have plans for your family yet?

The centre is once again offering on-site activities for kids this year.

On Monday, March 13, the centre is partnering with the Pembroke Public Library to bring a "Poop Party" at the Upper Ottawa Valley Heritage Centre. The program is for ages 7-12 and will run from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Kids will have the opportunity to learn about poop around the world and how archaeologists identify the contents. You must register for the program by calling Anusha at the Pembroke Public Library at 613-732-8844.

On Wednesday, March 15, and Friday, March 17. the centre will be offering different crafts, activities, and games in the "Pioneer Toys & Games" and "Pioneer Do-It-Yourself" programs. The events are geared toward 7-12-year-olds and will run from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Each program costs $10.00 per child ($8.00 if you have a museum membership) and can be paid for at the museum.

On Tuesday, March 14, and Thursday, March 16, the museum will be open for tours from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Children must be registered in advance by calling or emailing the museum and must be registered by Friday, March 10th.

The Upper Ottawa Valley Heritage Centre is the largest museum in Renfrew County with more than 10,000 artifacts in its collection.

Located in Pembroke, the museum is owned and operated by the Ottawa Valley Historical Society and is funded by the municipalities of Pembroke and the Laurentian Valley.