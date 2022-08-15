Upper Ottawa Valley Heritage Centre rebranding celebrated during Culture Fest
As a part of Culture Fest in Pembroke, the Upper Ottawa Valley Heritage Centre celebrated the launch of its new name and logo Sunday.
Formerly known as the Champlain Trail Museum, the museum will now be known as the Upper Ottawa Valley Heritage Centre. With input from the local community, the OVHS felt it was time to have a more historically inclusive name.
The museum says with increasing community involvement and expanding educational programs, they have become. "much much more than a museum!"
The Upper Ottawa Valley Heritage Centre is the largest museum in Renfrew County with more than 10,000 artifacts in its collection. Located in Pembroke, the museum is owned and operated by the Ottawa Valley Historical Society and is funded by the municipalities of Pembroke and the Laurentian Valley.
The rebranding was celebrated Sunday at the museum with a "Champagne Kickoff."
- With files from CFRA's Sara Capeloa
