Upper Ottawa Valley OPP launch Operation Decibel after community concerns

The Upper Ottawa Valley detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is launching Operation Decibel on August 12, 2022, due to concerns of loud, illegally modified vehicles in the area. The campaign will run until August 21, 2022, and aims to address loud and unnecessary noise from cars that have been modified to sound louder.

This includes cars with deleted mufflers, modified exhaust systems, and other issues.

The detachment points out that according to the Highway Traffic Act, every car or bicycle needs to be equipped with a muffler in good working order, and in constant operation to prevent excessive or unusual noise. Mufflers that are cut-out, straight exhaust pipes, gutted mufflers, Hollywood mufflers, by-pass, or anything similar are prohibited.

The fine for unnecessary noise and improper mufflers is $110 each. No decibel reading is required for court or a conviction as officers can determine if the noise is loud enough to issue a ticket.

"The Upper Ottawa Valley OPP will once again be launching Operation Decibel as local residents and Police Service Boards continue to report excessive and unnecessary noise generated by a small minority of car and motorcycle drivers. As a Detachment, we understand the negative impact the noise can have on residents' quality of life. The continued goal of Operation Decibel is to address this situation in our community." - Detachment Commander Inspector Stephan Neufeld

Officers will be on the lookout for other illegal modifications, unsafe conditions, and aggressive driving behaviors which can often accompany unnecessary noise violations.

