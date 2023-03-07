Upper Ottawa Valley OPP respond to 32 collisions in one week

Members of the Upper Ottawa Valley (UOV) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) report that they have responded to 32 motor vehicle collisions during a one-week period from February 26th to March 4th, 2023.

OPP says that several collisions occurred during the forecasted adverse winter weather conditions. Adding that no serious injuries were reported as a result of the numerous collisions. Motorists are reminded by police to remove any accumulated snow on their vehicle prior to starting out and to adjust their driving behaviours when winter driving conditions arise.

Drivers are also being reminded of the Collision Reporting Centre (CRC) located at the UOV Detachment (Pembroke Site) at 77 International Drive in the City of Pembroke. Motorists involved in a property damage collision are now able to report their collision at the CRC within 48 hours of the occurrence. The CRC is open from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday to Friday each week.

The Highway Traffic Act requires that all collisions where people are injured or property damage is valued at more than $2,000.00 to vehicles or property, or damage to any highway property to be reported to police going forward. Clarifying that reporting to the CRC will meet this requirement.

OPP continues to say that property damage crashes consume a large number of police resources and time as well as put all involved occupants at risk of being involved in a secondary collision and greater risk of injury. Saying that an officer who attends a collision may direct those involved persons to attend the CRC if all the criteria are met.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray