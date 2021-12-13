Urgent plea to protect KFLA&A hospital capacity

An urgent plea to three local communities to slow the spread of COVID-19.

In a press release, the Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox, and Addington (KFL&A) Public Health Unit is asking the communities of Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington; Hastings Prince Edward, and Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark to come together to stop the growing COVID-19 case numbers.

According to the Kingston Health Sciences Centre (KHSC), they have had the highest number of COVID-19 inpatients and COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit in all Ontario hospitals.

The health sciences centre also says it has more critically ill patients on ventilators at the Kingston General Hospital, including 80 (of more than 500 beds) dedicated to COVID-19. This includes active COVID-19 cases, recovered cases, those in quarantine, and those being tested for COVID-19.

KHSC says the combination with they are calling historically high patient volumes is challenging KHSC's "ability to respond to the regular and ongoing urgent and emergency needs of the community."

In attempts to ease the stress on the health care system, KHSC says it has recently transferred several critically ill patients to other hospitals. Additional service reductions may be requried to all the hospital to get resources to support COVID-19 patients.

KFL&A Public Health is urging residents in each community to do the following:

Get fully vaccinated when you are eligible to help protect those most vulnerable and keep your neighbours, friends, and family members out of the hospital.

Get your third dose or booster as soon as you are eligible.

Screen for symptoms of COVID-19 daily.

Stay home, isolate, and get tested if you have any symptoms, even mild symptoms.

If you are a close-contact of a confirmed COVID-19 case but have not yet been contacted by public health, please self-isolate and get tested.

Change your social habits. Avoid social gatherings and limit visiting others or having visitors.

Take physical distancing seriously. Stay 2 metres apart from people you do not live with and wear a mask in indoor spaces.

Consider curbside pick-up, delivery, or alternate hours for shopping if you are at a higher risk for illness.

As of Friday, the number of known active cases in the KFL&A region is at 618.

32 people are in the hospital with the virus, 12 of them are in the intensive care unit, nine are on ventilators.

On the vaccination front, over 88 per cent of the eligible population have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Nearly 83 per cent are fully vaccinated.