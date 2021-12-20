Utilities Kingston completes $5.1-million investment in downtown substation

Utilities Kingston has completed an investment into a downtown substation.

In a press release, the City of says the recently upgraded Municipal Substation No. 1 (MS1) is supplying power to the downtown core.

MS1 is located inside a heritage building on Queen St and is Kingston's oldest substation.

It received $5.1-million in multi-year upgrades from Utilties Kingston.

"This investment in Kingston will support economic development of our vibrant downtown, provide reliable power to our hospitals and underpin urban intensification," President and CEO of Utilities Kingston, Jim Keech, said in a press released. "By adding system capacity, we'll also further climate action through electrification, all while making the system safer for our workers. I'm very proud of the work our employees have done,"

The project was first initiated in 2015 and was completed ahead of an anticipated 2023 completion.

Some of recent upgrades to system include the following: