Utility trailer theft in Bonnechere Valley

The Killaloe Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police are investigating the theft of a utility trailer.

Police responded to a call for service just before 7 p.m on Saturday, saying the theft occured on Bruce St. in the township of Bonnechere Valley.

Police believe a black 2002 STEE SOL utility trailer with the license plate of S9393K attached was stolen sometime over the past three weeks.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Killaloe OPP at 613 -757 -2600 or Pembroke/ Renfrew County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.valleytips.ca.