Uttering threats and assault charges in Madawaska Valley
Ontario Provincial Police responded to a neighbour dispute call on Paugh Lake Rd. in Madawaska Valley on October 11th.
After an investigation, police charged 45-year-old Kari Everson with uttering threats and assault.
The accused was released with conditions and is scheduled to appear in court on November 10th.
