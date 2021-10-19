iHeartRadio
17°C
Choose your station

static urls

Instagram

Uttering threats and assault charges in Madawaska Valley

OPP

Ontario Provincial Police responded to a neighbour dispute call on Paugh Lake Rd. in Madawaska Valley on October 11th. 

After an investigation, police charged 45-year-old Kari Everson with uttering threats and assault.

The accused was released with conditions and is scheduled to appear in court on November 10th. 

12

Check out the latest Songs