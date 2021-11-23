Vaccinations for kids aged five to 11 available in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark

Families can book COVID-19 vaccine appointments for kids aged five to 11.

The Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit's booking portal opened for those appointments on Monday, with the first shots for children to be administered starting on Friday.

People can also make appointments through the provincial online portal and contact centre, some pharmacies and primary care providers.

For the provincial portal, residents in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark will not be able to book appointments within the region. That must be done through the Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark's local online portal.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said 400,000 doses of the pediatric Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were expected Monday, with more than 600,000 more to come in a later shipment.

Children turning five in the remainder of 2021 are also eligible to start booking shots.



With files from the Canadian Press