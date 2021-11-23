Vaccinations for kids aged five to 11 begin today in KFL&A

Families can book COVID-19 vaccine appointments for kids aged five to 11 starting today.

The local booking portal opened for those appointments at 8 a.m.

People can also make appointments through the provincial online portal and contact centre, some pharmacies and primary care providers.

For the provincial portal, residents in Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox, and Addington will not be able to book appointments within the region. That must be done through KFL&A Public Health's local online portal.

KFL&A Public Health emphasized that children should not be brought to a COVID-19 vaccine clinic if they don't have an appointment.

Ontario has said it expects to start administering the first shots across the province on Thursday. Shots in KFL&A look to begin on Friday

Health Minister Christine Elliott said 400,000 doses of the pediatric Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were expected Monday, with more than 600,000 more to come in a later shipment.

Children turning five in the remainder of 2021 are also eligible to start booking shots today.



With files from the Canadian Press