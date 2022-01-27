Vaccine clinic dates reduced due to declining demand for COVID-19 vaccine: RCDHU
The Renfrew County and District Health Unit says it is reducing the number of COVID-19 vaccine clinics in the coming weeks.
They say its due to declining demand to get the vaccine.
RCDHU says this includes the cancellation of the Pembroke West End Clinic that was initially scheduled for January 30th.
The health unit says the public should continue to monitor its website for any schedule changes and updates.
