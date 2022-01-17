Vaccine clinics cancelled in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark due to winter storm

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit has cancelled all in-person public health services due to the winter storm for Monday.

This includes all vaccine clinics scheduled for today. Water bottle drop off for testing has also been cancelled.

For those who need to reschedule, bookings can be done either online or by phone at 1-844-369-1234.

If you have to go to a COVID-19 Assessment Centre, you are asked to contact the centre directly before heading out. You can find if you are eligible at the health unit's website.