Valour wins 10th straight UOVHSAA Cross Country Title

The cross-country championship season started earlier this year at Hugli's Berry Farm. Renfrew County's 11 high schools showed up on October 19th to a cool and cloudy day at the UOVHSAA. The course had been a little beat up from the weather and the Halloween crew ahead of the competition.

In true Renfrew County tradition, event organizers say the coaches have been developing a provincial class field once again. Praising the runners and insisting that the competition is getting tougher each year.

As for the results of the races, Jeanne Lajoie took both the Novice and Junior Girls' divisions while Arnprior took the Senior Girls' Division. Renfrew Junior Boys outgunned last year's champions Bishop Smith to take the Junior title with Valour finishing 3rd. Valour's Novice boys out leaned the Jeanne Lajoie boys by 3 points for their first championship. The Valour Senior Boys also beat Arnprior by a convincing 19 Point spread. Jeanne Lajoie Took the Girls' title on the strength of their Junior and Novice teams while Valour, won the boy's title and the overall title to finish off the day.

There was a quick turnout as teams looked ahead to competing at EOSSAA Championships at the Petawawa Golf Course which took place on the 26th of October.

