Valour wins 10th straight UOVHSAA Cross Country Title
The cross-country championship season started earlier this year at Hugli's Berry Farm. Renfrew County's 11 high schools showed up on October 19th to a cool and cloudy day at the UOVHSAA. The course had been a little beat up from the weather and the Halloween crew ahead of the competition.
In true Renfrew County tradition, event organizers say the coaches have been developing a provincial class field once again. Praising the runners and insisting that the competition is getting tougher each year.
As for the results of the races, Jeanne Lajoie took both the Novice and Junior Girls' divisions while Arnprior took the Senior Girls' Division. Renfrew Junior Boys outgunned last year's champions Bishop Smith to take the Junior title with Valour finishing 3rd. Valour's Novice boys out leaned the Jeanne Lajoie boys by 3 points for their first championship. The Valour Senior Boys also beat Arnprior by a convincing 19 Point spread. Jeanne Lajoie Took the Girls' title on the strength of their Junior and Novice teams while Valour, won the boy's title and the overall title to finish off the day.
There was a quick turnout as teams looked ahead to competing at EOSSAA Championships at the Petawawa Golf Course which took place on the 26th of October.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
-
Free flu shot available for Ontarians six months and olderThe Ministry of Health strongly encourages Ontarians to get both their COVID-19 booster and flu shot, as the two circulating simultaneously could put further strain on the healthcare system and put those most vulnerable at risk.
-
Wanted Arnprior man arrested after fleeing OPPA wanted man found in Arnprior has been arrested by Renfrew OPP following a police pursuit in the Town of Arnprior. He faces several charges including assault and possession of an unauthorized weapon.
-
OPP recover nine stolen vehicles in two weeksStormont, Dundas, and Glengarry Ontario Provincial Police arrest eleven people and recover nine stolen vehicles in an enhanced effort on Highway 401 taking place from October 17th to 30th.
-
'Epic' countdown has begun at three Eastern Ontario HospitalsWorld-class health information system titled 'Epic' being implemented at Deep River & District Hospital, Kemptville District Hospital, and Winchester District Memorial Hospital. Replacing electronic and paper systems, making every patient's medical information available in one secure place online.
-
Girls Inc. receives $99,000 grant from Ontario Trillium FoundationFor the annual Champions for Girls Breakfast, Girls Inc. of Upper Canada recognizes the Resilient Communities Fund from the Ontario Trillium Foundation, helping local girls and their families rebuild and recover from the impacts of COVID-19.
-
DAN School of Drama and Music presents "The Pirates of Penzance"Making a return after a three-year hiatus the DAN School of Drama and Music takes to the stage with a production of "The Pirates of Penzance" taking place at Rotunda Theatre in Theological Hall on Queen's University campus.
-
IMPACT program partners OPP with mental health servicesIn response to an increase in mental health crises requiring police attention, OPP has teamed up with Addictions and Mental Health Services from Hastings Prince Edward for their IMPACT program.
-
Influenza vaccine available to general publicWith the continued circulation of COVID-19, KFL&A Public Health is reminding residents of the importance of getting immunized against influenza as eligibility opens up to the general public.
-
Celebrate Halloween with 'Spook the Street' in downtown BrockvilleResidents are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes and walk King Street in downtown Brockville from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Halloween day, where local businesses will be handing out candy.