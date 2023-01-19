Vandalism at Belleville Cemetery results in arrest of 20-year-old
Brockville Police say after a lengthy investigation they have made an arrest in a string of cemetery vandalism cases. At St. James Cemetery, officials say more than 300 gravesites were vandalized with white spray paint in November 2021.
On Friday, January 13th, 2023, the Criminal Investigations Division of the Belleville Police Service arrested a 20-year-old from Stirling, Ontario, whose legal name is "Wild". The arrest was made in connection with several Mischiefs to the City of Belleville cemeteries, specifically the incident at the St. James Cemetery.
As a result, the female was charged with 3 counts of Mischief over $5000.00. Wild is scheduled to appear in court on the 16th of February, 2023. Police say they would like to thank members of the public and the Ontario Center of Forensic Science for their assistance in solving this case.
There was also a similar string of vandalism in Trenton, Loyalist, and Kingston around the same time. However, currently, the only charges laid are in relation to the acts of vandalism in Belleville.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
