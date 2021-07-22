Vax certificates may allow faster reopening, help plan for resurgence: science table

Ontario's science advisors say a proof-of-vaccination system would allow high-risk settings to reopen sooner with greater capacity.

The group says COVID-19 vaccine certificates would set up infrastructure to guide the reintroduction of public health measures if cases spike in the future.

Premier Doug Ford has said he won't introduce a proof-of-vaccination system.

A recent science table brief differentiates between vaccine passports, which relate to travel, and vaccine certificates, an official document attesting someone has completed a vaccination series.

It says the certificates have been used in some jurisdictions to incentivize vaccination and in the long-term, would serve as a secure record of immunization.

The group cautions that privacy and equity concerns will need to be considered before a certificate system is implemented.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 22, 2021