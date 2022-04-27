Vehicle and trailer stolen in South Algonquin

The Killaloe Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a theft of a vehicle and trailer in the Township of South Algonquin,

Police responded to the theft call on Bark Lake at around 6:30 p.m. on April 19th.

A grey 2007 GMC Sierra pickup truck with Ontario marker AR65682 and a 2014 white Puma camping trailer with Ontario marker L1998E were stolen from a campsite.

It is believed that the theft occured between April 16th and April 19th.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Killaloe OPP at 613-757-2600 or Pembroke/ Renfrew County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.valleytips.ca.