Vehicle collides with garage in Greater Napanee

No injuries are being reported after a vehicle collided with a garage in Greater Napanee.

Lenox and Addington (L&A) OPP responded to a report of motor vehicle collision on Palace Rd. at around 7:30 p.m. on August 12th.

OPP say a vehicle was travelling eastbound on Palace Rd. when the driver lost control and collided with a garage. The vehicle stopped inside the garage at a home on Palace Rd.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital by paramedics and was later released.

The 61-year-old driver, who was not identified, has been charged with careless driving contrary to the Highway Traffic Act.