Vehicle crashes into Pembroke Regional Hospital

The Pembroke Regional Hospital was struck by a vehicle on November 21st, 2022. Ontario Provincial Police attended the scene with the Pembroke Fire Department around 1:00 p.m. following the crash.

The vehicle struck the tower D building of the hospital. No injuries or structural damage was reported following the crash.

It was confirmed that the crash did not cause any issues to the hospital services.

The investigation is ongoing.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray