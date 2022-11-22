Vehicle crashes into Pembroke Regional Hospital
The Pembroke Regional Hospital was struck by a vehicle on November 21st, 2022. Ontario Provincial Police attended the scene with the Pembroke Fire Department around 1:00 p.m. following the crash.
The vehicle struck the tower D building of the hospital. No injuries or structural damage was reported following the crash.
It was confirmed that the crash did not cause any issues to the hospital services.
The investigation is ongoing.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
-
Stunt driver charged travelling 118 km/hr in a 50 km/hr zone30-year-old driver from Gatineau was charged with stunt driving after being stopped travelling at 118 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone on Highway 60 in the Township of North Algona Wilberforce.
-
16 and 18-year-olds charged with property crime in Township of Madawaska ValleyA 16-year-old from Killaloe Hagarty and Richards Township and an 18-year-old from Madawaska Valley Township have been arrested and are each facing two counts of theft and mischief following an investigation by Killaloe OPP.
-
Impaired driver charged after two cars end up in ditch following collisionA 23-year-old from Brant County has been charged with impaired driving following a two-vehicle collision in Tyendinaga Township. The impaired driver rear-ended the other car, causing both vehicles to crash into the ditch on Lazier Road.
-
30-hour Telethon donates $320,000 towards Palliative CareThe Brockville General Hospital was presented with a record-breaking $320,000 from the 30-hour Telethon. The funds were presented by co-chairs Bruce Wylie and Wayne Blackwell to the BGH's palliative care team.
-
OPP investigate fatal two-vehicle collision in Perth, OntOntario Provincial Police in Lanark County are investigating a fatal two-vehicle collision in Perth. OPP responded to the crash between a transport truck and a passenger vehicle on November 18, 2022.
-
Pedestrian narrowly avoided by dangerous driverA 64-year-old from Quite West has been charged with dangerous driving after narrowly missing a pedestrian on the sidewalk after leaving the roadway. Police obtained footage of the incident from a CCTV camera, the pedestrian has not been identified.
-
Museum of Health Care updates Vaccines and Immunization galleryFocusing on the rise of mRNA vaccines and technologies since the COVID-19 pandemic. The "Vaccines and Immunization: Epidemics, Prevention, and Canadian Innovation" exhibit at the Museum of Health Care at Kingston introduce a new addition.
-
Kingston Frontenac Library hosts musical holiday Uke-AlongPatrons are invited to join the Kingston Frontenac Public Library at their Isabel Turner Branch on Saturday, December 10, from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. for a festive Uke-Along.
-
Two community leaders are receiving this years "Bill Thake Memorial Economic Leadership" awardLong-serving community leaders Susan Warren and Dermid O’Farrell are this year’s recipients of the Bill Thake Memorial Economic Development Leadership Award.