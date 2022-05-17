Vehicle goes through front window of business on Central Ave.

No charges are being laid after a vehicle struck the front of the business store front of W.C. Burgess Insurance on Central Ave.

Police say they received the information at around 10:30 a.m on Sunday.

When officers arrived, they found the vehicle had gone through the front window of the building and was partially inside the lobby area of the business.

Police say an employee at a neighbouring business was attending the vehicle to assist another employee with a task.

Police say the employee was unfamilliar with the manual transmission of the vehicle and "accidental action" caused the vehicle to advance into the building.

No injuries are being reported.