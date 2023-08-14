Vehicle stolen from Toronto area recovered in L&A County
At approximately 12:00 p.m. on August 7th, 2023 Officers of the Lennox and Addington (L&A) County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they responded to reports of a stolen vehicle potentially travelling Eastbound on Highway 401 heading towards L&A County. Police explain that a few hours earlier the suspect vehicle was reported stolen to Toronto Police.
Not long after, officers observed the vehicle travelling Eastbound on Highway 401 at Palace Road. Officers say they followed the suspect vehicle where it exited at the Odessa en route. The suspect vehicle was blocked in by multiple police vehicles at the en route. The lone male driver was arrested without incident at approximately 2:00 p.m.
The man behind the wheel was identified by police as 37-year-old Pier-Oliver Laprise from Vaudreull-Dorion, Quebec. They have been charged with the following offences:
- Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000
- Possessing automobile master key
- Possession of a schedule I substance - cocaine
OPP says the accused was held for a bail hearing and released to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Greater Napanee on a later date.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
