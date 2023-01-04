Vehicle theft and drug charges laid following police assist call

The Killaloe Ontario Provincial Police have laid criminal charges on an individual after receiving a police assist call for service. The incident took place on December 24th, 2022, shortly before 12:00 p.m., members of the Killaloe OPP responded to a residence in the Township of South Algonquin

As a result of the following police investigation, police arrested and charged 32-year-old Lyndon Pauze from Highlands East with the following offences:

- Theft of motor vehicle

- Prohibited driving

- Possession of suspected methamphetamine

- Breach of probation

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear in court on February 8th, 2023 at the Ontario Court of Justice, Killaloe.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray