Vehicle theft leads to arrest
A 38-year-old man from Quinte west has been charged multiple times after a stolen vehicle was stolen from a business in Trenton.
On June 26, around 4:00 p.m., Quinte West OPP responded to a business on King Street after it was reported that an employee's vehicle was stolen from the parking lot while they were working.
After investigating, the man allegedly used the victim's debit card to purchase items from many businesses. The car was found later that evening at an address on North Murray Street.
After reviewing CCTV footage, officers were able to identify the man responsible. As a result, 38-year-old Michael Fowler, of Quinte West, has been charged with the following:
- theft of a motor vehicle
- possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000
- possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000
- use of credit card x3
- failure to comply with a probation order
- theft under $5,000 from a motor vehicle
- theft under $5,000
The accused was held in custody and appeared for bail at the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville, June 28, 2022.
