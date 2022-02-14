Vern Stresman honoured by Pembroke-Petawawa Lions Club

The Pembroke Petawawa Lions Club is honouring a Petawawa resident for 50 years of dedication to the club.

The 101 year old, Vern Stresman, is being honoured for 50 years of dedication with the Pembroke Petawawa Lions Club. He received cards, gifts, and a certificate of appreciation from Lions Club International President, Douglas Alexander.

The club says Stresman joined the club in 1972, and became president in 1974. He was integral in recruiting new members, and as of 1977 he had the charter name changed from just Pembroke Lions Club, to the Pembroke Petawawa Lions Club. He was the first president of the newly expanded club up until 1980.

The Pembroke Petawawa Lions Club currently has 11 members, and two prospective members, but they say they are always looking for people to join the club.

For more information on the club, or how to get in touch with a member visit www.facebook.com/a4lions