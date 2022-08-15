Victim defrauded in lottery scam in Quinte West, Ont.



The Quinte West detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is investigating a fraud after a local resident lost around $3,000.

On August 12, 2022, Quinte West OPP received a complaint of a scam where the victim was defrauded in what is commonly known as a "prize scam."

The person initially received a phone call from a person claiming to represent a lottery and informed the complainant they won over two million dollars. The suspect then requested a sum of money to release the prize winnings to the victim.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing.

In 2021 alone, 580 cases of prize scams were reported to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC) with a total loss of $2.5 million. Fewer than 5% of frauds are reported.

Here are a few tips to protect yourself:

Never give out personal or financial information to strangers

The only way to participate in a foreign lottery is to go to the country and purchase a ticket yourself. A ticket cannot be purchased on your behalf.

In Canada, if you win the lottery, you are not required to pay fees or taxes in advance

If you believe you may have been a victim of fraud, visit the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre's website.

- With files from CFRA's Sara Capeloa