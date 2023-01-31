Victim identified in Eganville homicide investigation

The Renfrew County Crime Unit has identified the victim in connection to an ongoing homicide investigation in Eganville. Ontario Provincial Police report that on January 25th, 2023, shortly before 9:00 p.m., police responded to a 911 call at a residence in the Township of Bonnechere Valley.

Police report that at the residence one person was located deceased. The deceased has been identified as 48-year-old Lisa Sharpe of Eganville. As a result of the ongoing investigation, 18-year-old Trey Gagnon from Laurentian Valley Township was charged with Second-Degree Murder.

The investigation by the OPP Renfrew County Crime Unit, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, is continuing. The investigation is being assisted by the OPP Forensic Identification Unit and is being conducted in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Services. Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact the Killaloe OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray