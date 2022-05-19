Victim identified in fatal ATV crash in Prince Edward County
The Prince Edward County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal ATV crash.
The crash happened Monday morning at around 9:50 a.m. on Hilltop Rd. in Prince Edward County.
Hastings Quinte Paramedic Services and Prince Edward County Fire and Rescue also responded to the single-vehicle collision.
The driver was thrown from the "side by side atv" and died at the scene.
They are identified as 51-year-old Laverne Hill from Prince Edward County.
The investigation is ongoing with assistance from the OPP Technical Collision Investigators (TCI) and Reconstructionist.
