Victim identified in fatal ATV crash in Prince Edward County

Police provinciale Ontario (CFRA)

The Prince Edward County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal ATV crash.

The crash happened Monday morning at around 9:50 a.m. on Hilltop Rd. in Prince Edward County. 

Hastings Quinte Paramedic Services and Prince Edward County Fire and Rescue also responded to the single-vehicle collision. 

The driver was thrown from the "side by side atv" and died at the scene. 

They are identified as 51-year-old Laverne Hill from Prince Edward County.

The investigation is ongoing with assistance from the OPP Technical Collision Investigators (TCI) and Reconstructionist.

