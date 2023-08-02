Victim identified in North Frontenac homicide investigation

Ontario Provincial Police say that the victim of a homicide near Bishop Lake, North Frontenac has been identified.

The investigation began when members of the Frontenac Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a disturbance call shortly before 6:30 p.m. on July 29th, 2023. Frontenac Paramedic Services (EMS) also responded, but the 22-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

OPP says the deceased has been identified as 22-year-old Tyler Webber from Campbellford, Ontario. Two people have been arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder in this investigation.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by the Frontenac OPP Crime Unit and OPP Forensic Identification Services (FIS), under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB), and in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner (OCC) for Ontario and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service (OFPS).

If anyone has information regarding the investigation, they are asked to call the Frontenac OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at Crimestoppers.ca.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray