Victim loses over $60,000 in lottery scam in Pembroke

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in the Upper Ottawa Valley are warning residents of a lottery and prize scam surfacing the area.

Upper Ottawa Valley OPP say the victim was contacted over the phone and was told they had won a large sum of money and a car in a sweepstakes lottery.

In order to collect the prizes, the victim was told they would have to pay fees. such as taxes, legal fees, and delivery costs, in order to receive their winnings.

Police say over the course of several months, the victim sent over $60,000 to the scammers in the form of money transfers, gift cards, bank drafts, and cheques.

No prize was ever given out.

The incident was reported to police on Thursday.

OPP say if you have been contacted by a scam artist or have been defrauded to reach out to the local police service or contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 or visit their website.