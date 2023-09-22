Victim support grant awarded to Gananoque Police through provincial program

The Ontario government has announced that they are investing more than $4 million across the province to help support victims and survivors of intimate partner violence/domestic violence, human trafficking, and child exploitation. The funding is being delivered through the Victim Support Grant program and includes $94,203.80 for the Gananoque Police Service.

Gananoque Police Service and community partners say they will aim to address gaps they have identified in their collective capacity to support victims and survivors of intimate partner violence (IPV), human trafficking (HT), and child exploitation. Initiatives will include engaging Indigenous trainers/community facilitators to provide Indigenous awareness training, having officers attend more Ontario Police College courses and seminars related to IPV and HT, and expanding capacity to provide improved outreach to children and youth.

"I'm so proud that our government is taking action to provide our police services and community partners with the resources they need to fight crime and protect victims," said Steve Clark, MPP for Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes. "Through the Victim Support Grant program, we are investing in the tools to keep communities safe."

"Support for victims and survivors is a crucial first step to recovery," said Solicitor General Michael Kerzner. "This important grant is part of our government's plan to combat violent crime on our streets and ensure that victims are not left behind."



The Victim Support Grant (VSG) is part of Ontario's Guns, Gangs and Violence Reduction Strategy and complements the province's $307 million Anti-Human Trafficking Strategy, 2020-2025 and Combating Human Trafficking Act, 2021.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray